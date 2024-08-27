News & Insights

Markets
CFB

Sector Update: Financial Stocks Advance Tuesday Afternoon

August 27, 2024 — 01:55 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks were rising in Tuesday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index up 0.4% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) ahead 0.5%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling 1%, while the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was 0.2% higher.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was declining 2% to $61,658, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was rising 2 basis points to 3.84%.

In economic news, the Conference Board's measure of consumer confidence rose to 103.3 in August from 101.9 in July, above a reading of 100.8 expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

The Case-Shiller National Home Price index rose 0.5% in June before seasonal adjustment, a slower rate than a 0.9% gain in May. The 20-city reading rose 0.6%, versus a 0.3% gain expected by analysts in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

In corporate news, CrossFirst Bankshares (CFB) agreed to merge with First Busey (BUSE) in an all-stock deal valued at $916.8 million, the lenders said in a joint statement. CrossFirst shares were falling 1.7%, and First Busey was down 0.8%.

Bank of New York Mellon (BK) shares were rising 0.8%. The bank will pay $5 million to settle an alleged failure to accurately report millions of swap deals and properly supervise its swap dealer business, the Commodities Futures Trading Commission said.

Blackstone (BX) is in talks with banks for a five-year loan of 5.5 billion Australian dollars ($3.7 billion) as part of its effort to buy Australian data center operator AirTrunk, Bloomberg reported. Blackstone shares rose 0.2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CFB
BUSE
BK
BX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.