Sector Update: Financial Stocks Advance Premarket Thursday

Financial stocks were advancing premarket Thursday, with The Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) up 1%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 2.9% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was down 3%.

UBS (UBS) has decided to liquidate the Credit Suisse Real Estate Fund International amid limited liquidity in real estate markets, multiple news outlets reported, citing the Swiss bank. Shares of UBS were more than 2% lower pre-bell.

Barclays (BCS) had reportedly planned to pull out of Israeli government bond auctions amid pressure from pro-Palestinian activists; however, following internal discussions, it has decided to continue its role as a primary dealer, Financial Times reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. Barclays shares were up over 2% pre-bell.

Walker & Dunlop (WD) said it arranged for funding of $128 million to acquire nine Manhattan properties for RYCO Capital. Walker & Dunlop stock was 0.1% higher premarket.

