Sector Update: Financial Stocks Advance Premarket Monday

August 26, 2024 — 09:17 am EDT

Financial stocks were advancing premarket Monday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was 0.4% higher recently.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 1.4% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was down 1.3%.

Prestige Wealth (PWM) shares surged past 125% after the company said Friday that it agreed to acquire SPW Global for $4.5 million, subject to customary closing price adjustments.

B. Riley Financial (RILY) shares were down more than 4% after saying it was notified by Nasdaq that the company is not in compliance with Nasdaq listing rules due to the delayed filing of its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30 with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

KKR (KKR) is reportedly exploring options for mushroom spawn producer Sylvan, including bringing in new investors, Bloomberg reported, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter. KKR shares were up 1% pre-bell.

MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
