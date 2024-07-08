Sector Update: Financial Stocks Advance Premarket Monday

Financial stocks were advancing premarket Monday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) 0.1% higher recently.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was up 0.5% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 0.4% lower.

Carlyle Group (CG) is in advanced talks to acquire Vantive from Baxter International (BAX) for over $4 billion, including debt, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday, citing people familiar with the situation. Carlyle Group was up nearly 3% premarket.

B. Riley Financial (RILY) said it acquired the assets of Interface Consulting International, a construction consultancy specializing in troubled projects. B. Riley Financial was 1% higher pre-bell.

