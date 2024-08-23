News & Insights

Sector Update: Financial Stocks Advance Premarket Friday

August 23, 2024 — 09:18 am EDT

Financial stocks were advancing premarket Friday, with The Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) up 0.4%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 1.3% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was down 0.9%.

LPL Financial Holdings (LPLA) shares were up over 4% after its LPL Financial LLC unit said advisory and brokerage assets in July rose 2.1% to $1.53 trillion from June.

Deutsche Bank (DB) agreed to pay 200 million euros ($222 million) to Elliott Investment Management to resolve a long-running legal dispute involving its acquisition of Postbank, Bloomberg reported. Deutsche Bank shares were up 0.1% premarket.

B. Riley Financial-backed (RILY) Franchise Group won a short reprieve from lenders to come up with a restructuring proposal for $1.50 billion in debt, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. B. Riley Financial shares were 0.7% lower pre-bell.

