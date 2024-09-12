News & Insights

Sector Update: Financial Stocks Advance Pre-Bell Thursday

September 12, 2024 — 09:26 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires

Financial stocks were advancing pre-bell Thursday, with The Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) 0.3% higher.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was up 0.7% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 0.6% lower.

Prudential Financial's (PRU) investment management unit PGIM said it has opened an office in Abu Dhabi after receiving Financial Services Permission to operate in Abu Dhabi Global Market, the city's financial center. Prudential Financial shares were down more than 3% pre-bell.

U.S. Bancorp (USB) stock was up over 1% after the company said the board authorized a stock buyback plan of up to $5 billion of its outstanding common shares, starting Friday, and raised its quarterly dividend by 2%.

Mastercard (MA) said it has agreed to acquire global threat intelligence company Recorded Future from Insight Partners for $2.65 billion. Mastercard shares were marginally lower premarket.

MTNewswires
MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information
