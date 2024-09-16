News & Insights

Sector Update: Financial Stocks Advance Pre-Bell Monday

September 16, 2024 — 09:16 am EDT

Financial stocks were advancing pre-bell Monday, with The Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) 0.5% higher.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was up 1.4% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 1.2% lower.

Sterling Bancorp (SBT) shares were down more than 10% after the company said it has agreed to sell Sterling Bank and Trust to EverBank Financial for $261 million in cash.

Deutsche Bank (DB) is looking into how it can hamper UniCredit SpA's ability to purchase Commerzbank AG, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter. Deutsche Bank shares were down more than 1% premarket.

The Bank of New York Mellon (BK) stock was up 1.5% after the company said it plans to roll out a data, software, and services platform, Alts Bridge, for clients to access alternative and private market investment products.

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
