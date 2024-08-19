News & Insights

Sector Update: Financial Stocks Advance Pre-Bell Monday

August 19, 2024 — 09:23 am EDT

Financial stocks were edging higher pre-bell Monday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) up 0.1% recently.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 0.4% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was down 0.6%.

B. Riley Financial (RILY) shares were down more than 8% after saying Chair and Co-Chief Executive Bryant Riley has made an unsolicited proposal to take the company private for $7 per share.

Cboe Global Markets (CBOE) shares were up 0.2% after saying it had authorized an additional $500 million for stock repurchases and increased its quarterly dividend.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

