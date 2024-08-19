Sector Update: Financial Stocks Advance Pre-Bell Monday

Financial stocks were edging higher pre-bell Monday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) up 0.1% recently.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 0.4% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was down 0.6%.

B. Riley Financial (RILY) shares were down more than 8% after saying Chair and Co-Chief Executive Bryant Riley has made an unsolicited proposal to take the company private for $7 per share.

Cboe Global Markets (CBOE) shares were up 0.2% after saying it had authorized an additional $500 million for stock repurchases and increased its quarterly dividend.

