Sector Update: Financial Stocks Advance Pre-Bell Monday

July 29, 2024 — 09:20 am EDT

Financial stocks were advancing pre-bell Monday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was up 0.2% recently.

Loews (L) shares were up nearly 5% after it reported higher Q2 net earnings and revenue.

Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) shares were down nearly 3% after it reported Q2 revenue of $500.3 million, compared with $512.5 million a year earlier. Four analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $518 million.

Nasdaq (NDAQ) said late Friday that Argus Seller is selling about 41.6 million shares in a secondary public offering. Shares of Nasdaq were 0.3% lower premarket.

