Sector Update: Financial Stocks Advance Monday Afternoon

Financial stocks were rising in Monday afternoon trading with the NYSE Financial Index adding 0.6% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) ahead 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index climbed 1.4%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was up 0.5%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) shed 0.9% to $59,060, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries fell 2.8 basis points to 3.86%.

In economic news, the Conference Board's measure of leading indicators declined 0.6% in July, below expectations for a 0.4% decrease in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

Online retail sales rose 1.3% in Q2, slower than a 1.6% gain in the previous quarter, the US Census Bureau said.

In corporate news, billionaire investor Carl Icahn and Icahn Enterprises (IEP) agreed to a combined $2 million settlement with US regulators to resolve charges of failing to disclose stock pledges. Icahn Enterprises shares were up 0.3%.

Skyward Specialty Insurance (SKWD) shares gained nearly 1% after it said Monday it launched a joint aviation program with aviation risk underwriter Acceleration Aviation.

AlphaVest Acquisition (ATMV) shares added 0.2% after it said Monday it has agreed to merge with tech company AMC Corp.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.