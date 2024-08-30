Sector Update: Financial Stocks Advance Late Afternoon

Financial stocks were rising in late Friday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.5% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) adding 0.6%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index rose 0.6%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was up 0.8%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) shed 1.1% to $58,838, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries rose 4 basis points to 3.91%.

In economic news, the personal consumption expenditures price index increased as expected by 0.2% in July, following a 0.1% gain in June. The year-over-year rate was unchanged from the 2.5% increase in the previous month. The core PCE price index increased 0.2% for the second month in a row, matching forecasts. The year-over-year rate remained at 2.6% for the third straight month.

The Institute for Supply Management's Chicago PMI reading rose to 46.1 in August from 45.3 in July, compared with the expected 44.8 print in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

The University of Michigan consumer sentiment index was revised upward to 67.9 for August from 67.8 in the preliminary estimate, compared with expectations for 68.1 in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

In corporate news, Banco Macro (BMA) shares jumped 5.1% as JP Morgan upgraded the company's stock to neutral from underweight.

KeyCorp (KEY) said an initial purchase of its shares was completed by Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) with an investment of about $800 million, boosting the Toronto-based bank's stake to 4.9%. KeyCorp shares rose 0.5% and Scotiabank gained 1.3%.

UP Fintech (TIGR) shares tumbled 6.2% after the company reported Q2 adjusted earnings Friday of $0.03 per diluted American depositary share, down from $0.10 a year earlier.

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency has found that major banks still have work to do in their climate risk management efforts, Reuters reported Friday.

