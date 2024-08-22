Sector Update: Financial Stocks Advance Late Afternoon

Financial stocks rose in late Thursday afternoon trading with the NYSE Financial Index gaining 0.1% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) climbing 0.5%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was little changed, while the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) increased 0.4%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) fell 1.4% to $60,284, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries jumped 8.4 basis points to 3.86%.

In economic news, weekly applications for unemployment insurance in the US increased, while continuing claims reached the highest since late November 2021, the Department of Labor said.

In corporate news, Deutsche Bank (DB) shares rose 3.5%. The bank agreed to pay 200 million euros ($222 million) to Elliott Investment Management to resolve a long-running legal dispute involving the acquisition of Postbank, Bloomberg reported.

CME (CME) and S&P Global (SPGI) are exploring a sale of their joint venture offering post-trade services in the forex and derivatives markets, Bloomberg reported. CME shares rose 0.1%, and S&P Global eased 0.1%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) shares fell 2.2%, a day after the company said fiscal Q3 results include a further provision of $2.6 billion to reflect fines in anticipation of a global resolution of probes into its US anti-money laundering program.

Mawson Infrastructure (MIGI) shares dropped 5.8% after the company reported lower bitcoin revenue in July.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.