Sector Update: Energy Stocks Rise in Monday Afternoon Trading

Energy stocks gained Monday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 0.6% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 0.2%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index climbed 0.9%, while the Dow Jones US Utilities index was little changed.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil rose 2.9% to $79.06 a barrel. while global benchmark Brent advanced 2.3% to $81.46 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures gained 2% to $2.19 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Hawaiian Electric Industries (HE) shares tumbled 14%. The company late Friday released a going-concern warning, saying it has no financing plan yet to address the payment of the $1.71 billion Maui windstorm and wildfire settlement accrued in Q2.

CenterPoint Energy (CNP) faces a probe for potential violations of Texas laws for its conduct during Hurricane Beryl, said Ken Paxton, the state's attorney general. CenterPoint shares fell 1.7%.

Chevron (CVX) started oil and natural gas production at its Anchor semi-submersible floating production unit in the US Gulf. The shares eased 0.1%.

