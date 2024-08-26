Sector Update: Energy Stocks Rise Late Afternoon

Energy stocks were higher late Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 1.3% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 0.9%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 1% increase, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was up 0.6%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil climbed 3.2% to $77.23 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract advanced 2.9% to $81.32 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures dropped 3.2% to $1.96 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Shell (SHEL) is planning a three- to four-day shut-in of portions of its Zydeco pipeline system for maintenance starting Sept. 24, Reuters reported Monday. Shell shares were rising 1%.

Xcel Energy (XEL) shares gained 2.4% after Argus upgraded the company's stock to buy from hold, with a price target of $68.

Petrobras (PBR) is looking for shale gas deals in Argentina as part of an overall effort to increase fuel supplies to spur industrial growth, Bloomberg reported Monday. Petrobras shares jumped 8.9%.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) expects oil demand to plateau after 2030 but remain above 100 million barrels per day through 2050, the company said Monday in its 2024 global outlook presentation. Exxon shares rose 2%.

