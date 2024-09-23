Sector Update: Energy Stocks Rise Late Afternoon

Energy stocks gained late Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index adding 0.8% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 1%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index rose 0.8%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was up 0.9%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil declined 0.8% to $70.47 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent shed 0.7% to $73.98 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures jumped 7.9% to $2.63 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Shell (SHEL) is no longer building a low-carbon hydrogen plant on Norway's west coast due to a lack of demand, Reuters reported. Shell shares added 0.4%.

Nano Nuclear Energy (NNE) jumped 9.2% after the company said it formed a new subsidiary that would focus on developing micronuclear reactor technology for space industry applications.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) was sued by California Attorney General Rob Bonta for allegedly misleading public statements about plastics recycling as a solution to the plastics pollution crisis. Exxon shares were rising 1.9%.

SolarBank (SUUN) shares jumped past 24% after the company said Monday it plans to develop a solar project in New York State's Broome County.

