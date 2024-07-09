News & Insights

Markets
PROP

Sector Update: Energy Stocks Retreat in Late Afternoon Trading

July 09, 2024 — 03:41 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were lower late Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index down 0.7% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) shedding 0.6%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 0.9% drop, while the Dow Jones US Utilities index was adding 0.2%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil fell 0.9% to $81.57 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent dropped 1.1% to $84.81 a barrel. Henry Hub natural-gas futures shed nearly 1% to $2.34 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Prairie Operating (PROP) said Tuesday it plans to begin drilling its first wells in August at eight sites targeting the Niobrara B and C formations of the Denver-Julesburg Basin. Its shares were falling 5.4%.

California Water Service Group (CWT) rose 0.9% after it said Tuesday that its California Water Service unit plans to invest over $1.6 billion in its districts from 2025 to 2027.

BP (BP) tumbled 4.6% after the company said Tuesday it expects "significantly lower" refining margins in Q2, potentially impacting earnings from oil products by $500 million to $700 million.

Unitil (UTL) popped 1% after it said Tuesday it has agreed to buy Bangor Natural Gas from Hope Utilities' PHC Utilities unit for $70.9 million on a debt-free basis.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PROP
CWT
UTL
BP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.