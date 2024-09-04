Sector Update: Energy Stocks Retreat Late Afternoon

Energy stocks declined late Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index decreasing 0.9% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) falling 1.5%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index dropped 1.7%, while the Dow Jones US Utilities index gained 0.6%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil fell 1.9% to $69.01 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent shed 1.7% to $72.53 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures dropped 2.5% to $2.15 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Crescent Energy (CRGY) said Wednesday it signed a definitive agreement to buy assets from a private Eagle Ford operator for $168 million. Crescent shares were falling 1.6%.

DXP Enterprises (DXPE) shares rose 0.1% after it said Wednesday it closed on its all-cash acquisition of privately held Hartwell Environmental, adding pumps, controls and process equipment to the product lines through the Texas-based company.

Targa Resources (TRGP) rejected Williams' (WMB) informal takeover interest in recent months, Bloomberg reported. Targa shares fell 2.1% and Williams dropped 3%.

Noble (NE) completed its acquisition of Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO), expanding its position among offshore drilling companies and adding about $2 billion of backlog. Noble shares fell 2%.

