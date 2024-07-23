Sector Update: Energy Stocks Narrowly Mixed Premarket Tuesday

Energy stocks were narrowly mixed premarket Tuesday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) recently up 0.1%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 1% lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down nearly 2%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 0.7% at $77.83 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea Brent crude oil lost 0.7% to $81.83 per barrel, and natural gas futures were down 2.9% at $2.19 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Mammoth Energy Services (TUSK) rallied past 35% after its Cobra Acquisitions subsidiary said late Monday it signed an agreement with the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority and the Financial Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico to settle "all outstanding matters." The company plans to use a portion of the $188.4 million in settlement proceeds to pay off its term credit facility.

Woodside Energy Group (WDS) was down 4% after it reported lower Q2 revenue and production.

Archrock (AROC) agreed to acquire contract gas compression services provider Total Operations & Production Services for $983 million in cash and stock, the companies said. Archrock was more than 4% lower premarket.

