Sector Update: Energy Stocks Mixed in Tuesday Afternoon Trading

Energy stocks were mixed Tuesday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index decreasing 0.3% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) adding 0.2%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index climbed 1.8%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index gained 0.9%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil fell 1.1% to $80.98 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent dropped 1% to $84.04 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures gained 1% to $2.178 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Sunoco (SUN) and Energy Transfer (ET) formed a joint venture in the Permian Basin with Sunoco owning 32.5% and Energy Transfer holding 67.5%. Sunoco shares added 0.7%, and Energy Transfer was little changed.

Trio Petroleum (TPET) shares tumbled 4%, a day after the company announced a public offering of 35.5 million shares.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) said late Monday it will issue CA$400 million ($292.2 million) of medium-term green notes in two series. The shares were little changed.

