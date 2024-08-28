News & Insights

Markets
TTE

Sector Update: Energy Stocks Lower in Wednesday Afternoon Trading

August 28, 2024 — 01:46 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were declining Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) both decreasing 0.9%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index fell 1.8%, while the Dow Jones US Utilities index was adding 0.4%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was declining 0.6% to $75.06 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was down 0.8% to $78.02 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were rising 2.3% to $1.95 per 1 million BTU.

US crude oil stocks, including those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, fell by 100,000 barrels in the week ended Aug. 23 following a decrease of 4 million barrels in the previous week. Excluding inventories in the SPR, commercial crude oil stocks fell by 800,000 barrels after a 4.6-million-barrel decline in the previous week, a smaller drop than the 2.8-million-barrel decrease expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

In corporate news, TotalEnergies (TTE) shares fell 1.1% after its TOTSA TotalEnergies Trading unit was ordered to pay a $48 million fine by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

Dril-Quip (DRQ) said Wednesday that the company and its board "strongly disagree" with the report issued by Glass, Lewis & Co. on the proposed Innovex Downhole Solutions merger. Dril-Quip shares were marginally higher.

Texas Pacific Land (TPL) shares rose 0.6% after it said it closed two acquisitions for oil and gas mineral interests and surface acreage in the Permian Basin for $169 million in cash.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TTE
DRQ
TPL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.