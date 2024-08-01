Sector Update: Energy Stocks Lean Lower Pre-Bell Tuesday

Energy stocks were leaning lower pre-bell Thursday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 0.1% recently.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.1% lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up 2.5%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 0.9% at $78.58 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea Brent crude oil gained 0.9% to $81.53 per barrel, and natural gas futures were up 2.2% at $2.08 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) shares rose past 2% after it reported Q2 adjusted net earnings of 0.88 Canadian dollars ($0.64) per diluted share, up from CA$0.57 a year earlier.

Shell (SHEL) shares were up 0.8% after it reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.99 per diluted share, up from $0.75 a year earlier. The company also said it opened a $3.5 billion share-buyback program covering a total contract term of about three months.

ConocoPhillips (COP) shares were up 0.8% after it reported higher Q2 adjusted earnings and revenue.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.