News & Insights

Markets
CNQ

Sector Update: Energy Stocks Lean Lower Pre-Bell Tuesday

August 01, 2024 — 09:16 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were leaning lower pre-bell Thursday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 0.1% recently.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.1% lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up 2.5%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 0.9% at $78.58 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea Brent crude oil gained 0.9% to $81.53 per barrel, and natural gas futures were up 2.2% at $2.08 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) shares rose past 2% after it reported Q2 adjusted net earnings of 0.88 Canadian dollars ($0.64) per diluted share, up from CA$0.57 a year earlier.

Shell (SHEL) shares were up 0.8% after it reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.99 per diluted share, up from $0.75 a year earlier. The company also said it opened a $3.5 billion share-buyback program covering a total contract term of about three months.

ConocoPhillips (COP) shares were up 0.8% after it reported higher Q2 adjusted earnings and revenue.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CNQ
SHEL
COP
XLE
USO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.