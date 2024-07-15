News & Insights

Sector Update: Energy Stocks Gain Late Afternoon

July 15, 2024 — 03:47 pm EDT

Energy stocks advanced late Monday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 1.6% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) adding 2.1%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index jumped 4.5%, while the Dow Jones US Utilities index fell 1.7%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil declined 0.3% to $81.99 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent decreased 0.1% to $84.91 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures tumbled 7.4% to $2.16 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Devon Energy (DVN) may post another "strong" operational quarter in Q2, continuing to execute its business plan from Q1, UBS Securities said. UBS kept its neutral rating and $55 price target on the stock. Devon shares jumped 3.9%.

CenterPoint Energy (CNP) shares tumbled 6.9% after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott demanded an investigation into the company's "inability to restore power" in the Houston area after Hurricane Beryl made landfall.

Trio Petroleum (TPET) shares added 2%. The company appointed Robin Ross as chief executive officer, expanding his role after he recently rejoined the company as board chair.

Ocean Power Technologies (OPTT) rose 6.9% after the company won a contract for the immediate delivery of a PowerBuoy in the Middle East.

