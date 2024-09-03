Sector Update: Energy Stocks Fall in Tuesday Afternoon Trading

Energy stocks were lower Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 2.3% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) dropping 2.2%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index tumbled 5.4%, while the Dow Jones US Utilities index added 0.2%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was dropping 4.4% to $70.30 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was falling 4.9% to $73.70 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 3.4% higher at $2.20 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, TotalEnergies (TTE) said Tuesday it has signed an agreement with Adani Green Energy to form a joint venture with a 1,150 megawatt alternating current solar portfolio in Gujarat, India. TotalEnergies shares were falling 2.9%.

New Fortress Energy (NFE) said Tuesday it received authorization from the US Department of Energy to export up to about 1.4 million tons per annum of liquified natural gas to non-free trade agreement countries. New Fortress shares were dropping 7%.

SandRidge Energy (SD) said Tuesday it has closed the acquisition of certain producing assets and leasehold stakes in the Cherokee play of the Western Anadarko Basin for $144 million. SandRidge shares were down 1.8%.

