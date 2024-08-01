News & Insights

Markets
OXY

Sector Update: Energy Stocks Fall in Thursday Afternoon Trading

August 01, 2024 — 01:43 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks fell Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index declining 2.3% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) dropping 2.6%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index slumped 4.6%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index rose 1.7%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil fell 1.2% to $76.97 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent dropped 0.9% to $80.12 a barrel.

US natural-gas stocks rose 18 billion cubic feet in the week ended Friday, a smaller gain than the 29 billion increase expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg and following a gain of 22 billion in the previous week.

Henry Hub natural-gas futures fell 0.8% lower at $2.019 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Occidental Petroleum (OXY) said Ecopetrol (EC) decided not to buy a stake in the CrownRock assets. Occidental shares fell 2.8%, and Ecopetrol dropped 3.2%.

Valaris (VAL) shares tumbled 6.5% after the company reported its Q2 results.

Genesis Energy (GEL) shares were falling 4.5% after the company swung to a Q2 net loss.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

OXY
EC
GEL
VAL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.