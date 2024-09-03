Sector Update: Energy Stocks Fall Pre-Bell Tuesday

Energy stocks fell in pre-bell hours Tuesday, with The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 1.7%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 3.3% lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down 0.2%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 2.4% at $71.82 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea Brent crude oil lost nearly 3% to reach $75.21 per barrel, and natural gas futures were up 0.4% at $2.14 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Shell (SHEL) said its Shell International Trading Middle East unit signed a 10-year liquefied natural gas supply agreement with Turkey's Boru Hatlari ile Petrol Tasima, also known as BOTAS. Shell shares were more than 2% lower in recent Tuesday premarket activity.

Permian Resources (PR) said it has raised its quarterly base dividend and expanded its stock buyback plan under a new shareholder return policy. Permian Resources shares were more than 1% lower pre-bell.

Delek US Holdings (DK) stock was marginally lower even after the company's board approved a $400 million increase in its share repurchase authorization, raising the total available for buybacks to around $562 million.

