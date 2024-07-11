News & Insights

Markets
CLMT

Sector Update: Energy Stocks Edge Lower Premarket Thursday

July 11, 2024 — 09:29 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were edging lower premarket Thursday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 0.1% recently.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down 0.7% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was 1% lower.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 0.2% at $81.97 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea Brent crude oil fell 0.1% to $84.97 per barrel. Natural gas futures were down 1.6% at $2.292 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Martin Midstream Partners (MMLP) has attracted an acquisition proposal from Nut Tree Capital Management and Caspian Capital for $4 per unit in cash, the hedge funds said. Martin Midstream Partners was up more than 3% pre-bell.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (CLMT) was almost 1% lower after saying it completed the change of its business structure from a master limited partnership to a C-corporation.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CLMT
MMLP
XLE
USO
UNG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.