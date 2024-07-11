Sector Update: Energy Stocks Edge Lower Premarket Thursday

Energy stocks were edging lower premarket Thursday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 0.1% recently.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down 0.7% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was 1% lower.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 0.2% at $81.97 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea Brent crude oil fell 0.1% to $84.97 per barrel. Natural gas futures were down 1.6% at $2.292 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Martin Midstream Partners (MMLP) has attracted an acquisition proposal from Nut Tree Capital Management and Caspian Capital for $4 per unit in cash, the hedge funds said. Martin Midstream Partners was up more than 3% pre-bell.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (CLMT) was almost 1% lower after saying it completed the change of its business structure from a master limited partnership to a C-corporation.

