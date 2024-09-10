News & Insights

Sector Update: Energy Stocks Edge Higher Premarket Tuesday

September 10, 2024 — 09:19 am EDT

Energy stocks were edging higher premarket Tuesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was advancing 0.1% recently.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down 0.4% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was 4.8% higher.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 0.6% at $68.31 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea Brent crude oil lost 0.6% to $71.42 per barrel, and natural gas futures were up 3.1% at $2.24 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Kodiak Gas Services (KGS) shares were over 6% higher after the company said an underwritten public offering of approximately 6.1 million of its common shares by the EQT Infrastructure III and EQT Infrastructure IV funds was priced at $25 per share.

Schlumberger (SLB) shares were 0.2% higher after the company said it has demonstrated successful sustainable lithium production at scale at its Clayton Valley, Nevada plant.

Hess Midstream (HESM) shares were down 0.9% after the company said it signed an agreement for its subsidiary Hess Midstream Operations to repurchase about $100 million of Class B units from its sponsors.

