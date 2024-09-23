Sector Update: Energy Stocks Edge Higher Premarket Monday

Energy stocks were edging higher premarket Monday, with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 0.2%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was slightly lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up 1.8%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 0.2% at $71.15 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea Brent crude oil gained 0.1% to reach $74.55 per barrel, and natural gas futures were up 3.1% at $2.51 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Matador Resources (MTDR) shares were up more than 1% after the company priced a private offering of $750 million of 6.25% senior unsecured notes due 2033 at 100% of their face value.

Equinor (EQNR) said it will no longer pursue plans to export hydrogen from Norway to Germany because the pipeline project is not deemed viable. Equinor shares were 0.7% higher pre-bell.

