Sector Update: Energy Stocks Edge Higher Premarket Monday

September 23, 2024 — 09:23 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were edging higher premarket Monday, with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 0.2%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was slightly lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up 1.8%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 0.2% at $71.15 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea Brent crude oil gained 0.1% to reach $74.55 per barrel, and natural gas futures were up 3.1% at $2.51 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Matador Resources (MTDR) shares were up more than 1% after the company priced a private offering of $750 million of 6.25% senior unsecured notes due 2033 at 100% of their face value.

Equinor (EQNR) said it will no longer pursue plans to export hydrogen from Norway to Germany because the pipeline project is not deemed viable. Equinor shares were 0.7% higher pre-bell.

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
