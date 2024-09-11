Sector Update: Energy Stocks Drop Late Wednesday Afternoon

Energy stocks declined late Wednesday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index decreasing 0.2% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) shedding 0.7%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index rose 0.7%, while the Dow Jones US Utilities index fell 0.3%.

US crude oil stocks, including those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, rebounded by 1.1 million barrels in the week ended Friday following a decrease of 5.1 million in the previous week. Excluding inventories in the SPR, commercial crude oil stocks rose by 800,000 after a drop of 6.9 million in the previous week, below the gain of 1.1 million gain expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg as of 7:35 am ET.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil rose 2.2% to $67.17 a barrel, and global benchmark Brent advanced 1.9% to $70.53 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures climbed 1.7% to $2.27 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Enlight Renewable Energy (ENLT) shares rose 3.2% after the company started initial commercial operations at its Atrisco Solar & Energy Storage project outside Albuquerque, New Mexico.

FTC Solar (FTCI) shares doubled, a day after the company got an initial three-year deal from Strata Clean Energy to supply about 500 megawatts of its Voyager 2P solar tracker technology for multiple projects in the US.

Centrus Energy (LEU) stock gained 9.7% after the company signed a supply deal with Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power for low-enriched uranium to back the construction of new enrichment facilities at its American Centrifuge Plant in Ohio.

Energy Fuels (UUUU) shares jumped 7.9% after initial drilling intercepts at the company's Nichols Ranch uranium mine in Wyoming's Powder River Basin showed "stronger mineralization than anticipated."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.