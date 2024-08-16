News & Insights

Markets
NOV

Sector Update: Energy Stocks Decline Premarket Friday

August 16, 2024 — 09:20 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were declining premarket Friday, with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 0.8% recently.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 1.8% lower, and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down almost 1%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude was down 2.3% at $76.33 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark Brent lost 2.1% to $79.31 per barrel, and natural-gas futures were down 1.9% at $2.15 per 1 million BTU.

NOV (NOV) maintained its quarterly dividend at $0.075 a share, payable on Sept. 27 to shareholders on record as of Sept. 13. NOV shares were down 0.6% pre-bell.

Diversified Energy (DEC) shares were up more than 1% after saying it has completed the acquisition of high-working interest, operated natural-gas properties, and related facilities in eastern Texas from Crescent Pass Energy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NOV
DEC
XLE
USO
UNG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.