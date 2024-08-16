Sector Update: Energy Stocks Decline Premarket Friday

Energy stocks were declining premarket Friday, with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 0.8% recently.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 1.8% lower, and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down almost 1%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude was down 2.3% at $76.33 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark Brent lost 2.1% to $79.31 per barrel, and natural-gas futures were down 1.9% at $2.15 per 1 million BTU.

NOV (NOV) maintained its quarterly dividend at $0.075 a share, payable on Sept. 27 to shareholders on record as of Sept. 13. NOV shares were down 0.6% pre-bell.

Diversified Energy (DEC) shares were up more than 1% after saying it has completed the acquisition of high-working interest, operated natural-gas properties, and related facilities in eastern Texas from Crescent Pass Energy.

