Sector Update: Energy Stocks Decline Pre-Bell Thursday

Energy stocks were declining premarket Thursday, with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 0.3%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was slightly lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up 1.4%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 0.1% at $82.73 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea Brent crude oil lost 0.2% to $84.91 per barrel, and natural gas futures were up 1.9% at $2.07 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

SM Energy (SM) fell past 1% after saying it plans to offer $650 million worth of its senior notes due 2029 and $650 million worth of its senior notes due 2032.

Nabors Industries (NBR) priced an offering of $550 million principal amount of 8.875% senior guaranteed notes due 2031 at 100% of par value. Nabors Industries was up 0.2% premarket.

