News & Insights

Markets
SM

Sector Update: Energy Stocks Decline Pre-Bell Thursday

July 18, 2024 — 09:29 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were declining premarket Thursday, with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 0.3%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was slightly lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up 1.4%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 0.1% at $82.73 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea Brent crude oil lost 0.2% to $84.91 per barrel, and natural gas futures were up 1.9% at $2.07 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

SM Energy (SM) fell past 1% after saying it plans to offer $650 million worth of its senior notes due 2029 and $650 million worth of its senior notes due 2032.

Nabors Industries (NBR) priced an offering of $550 million principal amount of 8.875% senior guaranteed notes due 2031 at 100% of par value. Nabors Industries was up 0.2% premarket.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SM
NBR
XLE
USO
UNG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.