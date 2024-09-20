Sector Update: Energy Stocks Decline in Friday Afternoon Trading

Energy stocks fell Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) each decreasing about 0.2%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index rose 0.1%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index gained 2.5%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil rose 0.6% to $72.35 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent eased 0.1% to $74.81 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures gained 3.1% to $2.40 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Constellation Energy (CEG) entered into a 20-year deal with Microsoft (MSFT), with the energy company restarting the Three Mile Island nuclear plant in Pennsylvania to help power the tech giant's data centers with carbon-free energy. Constellation shares surged past 20%, and Microsoft eased 0.4%.

Chevron (CVX) is not interested in investing in US liquefied natural gas plant construction deeming it an inefficient use of capital since it can "easily" sell its US gas, Reuters reported, citing Colin Parfitt, vice president of Chevron's midstream. Chevron shares were adding 0.4%.

TechnipFMC (FTI) shares popped 3.4% after the company said Thursday it has been awarded two contracts by Petrobras (PBR) for the pre-salt fields offshore Brazil. Petrobras shares were falling 1.2%.

