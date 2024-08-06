Sector Update: Energy Stocks Advance Premarket Tuesday

Energy stocks were advancing premarket, Tuesday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) 0.4% higher recently.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 1.7% lower, and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up 2.2%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 0.5% at $72.55 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark Brent lost 0.5% to $75.90 per barrel, and natural-gas futures were up 2.9% at $2 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Marathon Petroleum (MPC) shares were up more than 3% after it reported a Q2 revenue of $38.36 billion, compared with $36.82 billion a year earlier.

MPLX (MPLX) shares advanced more than 2% after it reported higher Q2 earnings and revenue.

Constellation Energy (CEG) shares were up nearly 3% after it reported higher Q2 adjusted earnings and revenue. The company also raised its 2024 adjusted earnings guidance.

