News & Insights

Markets
TK

Sector Update: Energy Stocks Advance Premarket Monday

September 09, 2024 — 09:29 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were advancing premarket Monday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was recently up 0.5%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.6% lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down 2.9%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 0.2% at $67.80 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea Brent crude oil gained 0.1% to $71.10 per barrel, and natural gas futures were down 2.7% at $2.21 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Teekay (TK) shares rose past 6% after the company said its board has authorized a new share buyback program for the repurchase of up to $40 million common stock.

Kosmos Energy (KOS) said it is launching a cash tender offer for $400 million of the company's outstanding 7.125% senior notes due 2026 and up to $100 million of its 7.750% and 7.500% senior notes due 2027 and 2028 respectively. Kosmos Energy shares were up 2% premarket.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR) and BP (BP) said they have agreed to deploy Palantir's AIP software under an expanded deal. BP shares were flat pre-bell.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TK
KOS
BP
PLTR
XLE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.