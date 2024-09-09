Sector Update: Energy Stocks Advance Premarket Monday

Energy stocks were advancing premarket Monday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was recently up 0.5%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.6% lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down 2.9%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 0.2% at $67.80 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea Brent crude oil gained 0.1% to $71.10 per barrel, and natural gas futures were down 2.7% at $2.21 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Teekay (TK) shares rose past 6% after the company said its board has authorized a new share buyback program for the repurchase of up to $40 million common stock.

Kosmos Energy (KOS) said it is launching a cash tender offer for $400 million of the company's outstanding 7.125% senior notes due 2026 and up to $100 million of its 7.750% and 7.500% senior notes due 2027 and 2028 respectively. Kosmos Energy shares were up 2% premarket.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR) and BP (BP) said they have agreed to deploy Palantir's AIP software under an expanded deal. BP shares were flat pre-bell.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.