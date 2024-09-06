Sector Update: Energy Stocks Advance Pre-Bell Friday

Energy stocks were advancing pre-bell Friday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was up 0.2% recently.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.7% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up 0.8%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 0.5% at $69.49 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea Brent crude oil gained 0.4% to $73.01 per barrel, and natural gas futures were up 0.8% at $2.27 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Talos Energy (TALO) shares were nearly 3% higher after the company said it found commercial quantities of oil and natural gas at its Ewing Bank 953 well in the US Gulf of Mexico, with preliminary data suggesting a gross recoverable resource potential of 15 million to 25 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) aims to launch its first US Gulf Coast carbon capture project next year, subject to regulatory approval for the injection wells, according to Dan Ammann, president of Exxon's division for low carbon solutions. Exxon Mobil shares were up 0.4% pre-bell.

