Sector Update: Energy Stocks Advance in Late Wednesday Afternoon Trading

Energy stocks were rising late Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index up 0.4% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) adding 0.6%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index climbed 1.1%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index gained 0.9%.

US crude oil stocks, including those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, fell 3 million barrels in the week ended last Friday following a decrease of 11.8 million barrels in the previous week. Excluding SPR inventories, commercial crude oil stocks fell 3.4 million after a drop of 12.2 million in the previous week, compared with the 1 million rise expected in a Bloomberg survey.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil advanced 1.1% to $82.31 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent crude gained 0.7% to $85.28 a barrel. Henry Hub natural-gas futures fell 1.2% to $2.32 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Dominion Energy (D) said Wednesday it's seeking proposals from nuclear technology companies to deploy small modular reactors at the North Anna power plant in Virginia. Dominion shares rose 0.4%.

Energy Transfer's (ET) Q2earnings callwill focus on its 2024 guidance, including the potential closing of the WTG Midstream acquisition and base business growth, UBS Securities said Wednesday in a report. UBS reiterated its buy rating on the company and kept the price target at $24. Energy Transfer shares were adding 0.9%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI) shares surged nearly 37%, a day after the company agreed to buy Mobile Energy Rentals for $200 million in cash and stock.

BP (BP) said Wednesday its BP Pulse unit signed an agreement with Simon Property Group (SPG) to install and operate more than 900 electric vehicle chargers at 75 sites in the US. BP shares were up 0.2% and Simon Property added 0.5%.

