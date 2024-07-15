News & Insights

Markets
MPLX

Sector Update: Energy Sticks Advance Premarket Monday

July 15, 2024 — 09:21 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were advancing premarket Monday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 0.6% recently.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was flat and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down 4.1%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 0.01% at $82.22 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea Brent crude oil fell 0.01% to $85.02 per barrel. Natural gas futures were down 4.8% at $2.218 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

MPLX (MPLX), Enbridge (ENB), WhiteWater, and Cheniere Energy's (LNG) ADCC Pipeline joint venture started commercial service on July 1 and has the capacity to provide roughly 1.7 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas to Cheniere's Corpus Christi Liquefaction site in Texas, WhiteWater said. MPLX was up 0.7% and Cheniere Energy was almost 1% higher pre-bell.

ConocoPhillips (COP) and Marathon Oil (MRO) said they each received a second request from the US Federal Trade Commission for more information regarding their proposed merger. ConocoPhillips was 0.6% higher and Marathon Oil was up nearly 1% premarket.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MPLX
ENB
LNG
COP
MRO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.