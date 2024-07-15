Sector Update: Energy Sticks Advance Premarket Monday

Energy stocks were advancing premarket Monday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 0.6% recently.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was flat and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down 4.1%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 0.01% at $82.22 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea Brent crude oil fell 0.01% to $85.02 per barrel. Natural gas futures were down 4.8% at $2.218 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

MPLX (MPLX), Enbridge (ENB), WhiteWater, and Cheniere Energy's (LNG) ADCC Pipeline joint venture started commercial service on July 1 and has the capacity to provide roughly 1.7 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas to Cheniere's Corpus Christi Liquefaction site in Texas, WhiteWater said. MPLX was up 0.7% and Cheniere Energy was almost 1% higher pre-bell.

ConocoPhillips (COP) and Marathon Oil (MRO) said they each received a second request from the US Federal Trade Commission for more information regarding their proposed merger. ConocoPhillips was 0.6% higher and Marathon Oil was up nearly 1% premarket.

