RH

Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Steady Premarket Friday

September 13, 2024 — 09:10 am EDT

Consumer stocks were steady premarket Friday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) advanced by a slight 0.1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently inactive.

RH (RH) shares rose past 20% after the company reported a fiscal Q2 revenue of $829.7 million from $800.5 million a year earlier.

Laureate Education (LAUR) shares were up over 2% after the company said its board authorized a new plan for the buyback of up to $100 million of its common shares.

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT) said it agreed to acquire an initial 56% stake in NSX Group, which owns the Brazilian sports betting and online gaming operator Betnacional, for about $350 million in cash. Flutter Entertainment shares were 0.4% lower pre-bell.

