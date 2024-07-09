News & Insights

Markets
HELE

Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Steady Pre-Bell Tuesday

July 09, 2024 — 09:11 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were steady pre-bell Tuesday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) and Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) were unchanged recently.

Helen of Troy (HELE) fell past 28% after it reported lower fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings and revenue. The company also cut its fiscal 2025 adjusted EPS and revenue outlook.

TripAdvisor (TRIP) said it closed on a term loan B in conjunction with a first amendment to a credit agreement. TripAdvisor was 0.2% higher premarket.

Walt Disney (DIS) has partnered with Tokyo Disneyland operator Oriental Land to launch a new cruise ship in Japan in fiscal 2028. Shares of Disney were down 0.1% pre-bell.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HELE
DIS
TRIP
XLP
XLY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.