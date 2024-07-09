Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Steady Pre-Bell Tuesday

Consumer stocks were steady pre-bell Tuesday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) and Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) were unchanged recently.

Helen of Troy (HELE) fell past 28% after it reported lower fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings and revenue. The company also cut its fiscal 2025 adjusted EPS and revenue outlook.

TripAdvisor (TRIP) said it closed on a term loan B in conjunction with a first amendment to a credit agreement. TripAdvisor was 0.2% higher premarket.

Walt Disney (DIS) has partnered with Tokyo Disneyland operator Oriental Land to launch a new cruise ship in Japan in fiscal 2028. Shares of Disney were down 0.1% pre-bell.

