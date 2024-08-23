News & Insights

CAVA

Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Steady Pre-Bell Friday

August 23, 2024 — 09:09 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires

Consumer stocks were steady pre-bell Friday with the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY)we recently inactive., while the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was up 0.2%.

CAVA Group (CAVA) shares rose past 8% after it reported stronger-than-expected fiscal Q2 earnings and sales while raising its guidance for full-year same-restaurant sales growth.

Ross Stores (ROST) shares were up over 6% after it reported higher fiscal Q2 earnings and sales.

Alibaba Group (BABA) shares were over 2% higher after saying its shareholders approved a plan to convert its secondary listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange to a primary listing, effective Aug. 28.

