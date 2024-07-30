Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Slip in Afternoon Trading

Consumer stocks were retreating Tuesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) shedding 0.9% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) down 0.7%.

Redbook US same-store sales rose 4.5% from a year earlier in the week ended July 27 after a 4.9% year-over-year increase in the previous week.

In corporate news, Procter & Gamble's (PG) core earnings rose year over year during the fiscal Q4 while revenue fell as pricing and volume gains were offset by foreign-currency headwinds. The company's shares were falling 5.5% in recent trading.

Booking Holdings' (BKNG) Booking.com unit has been fined 413.2 million euros ($446.6 million) by Spain's antitrust watchdog for alleged abuses of its dominant position since at least Jan. 1, 2019, the regulator said Tuesday. Booking shares dropped 1.4%.

Amazon.com (AMZN) was ordered by the US Consumer Product Safety Commission to pursue the recall of allegedly hazardous products sold by third parties on its platform. The retail giant's shares were down 1.3%.

