Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Rise in Afternoon Trading

Consumer stocks rose Monday afternoon with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.8% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) climbing 1.6%.

In corporate news, DirecTV accused Walt Disney (DIS) of failing to negotiate in good faith and engaging in anticompetitive behavior, multiple news outlets reported Sunday, citing the satellite TV provider. Disney shares rose 0.7%.

Airbnb's (ABNB) co-hosting service is expected to drive incremental supply for the company's platform, while long-term stays are likely to weigh on US growth in H2, B. Riley Securities said. Airbnb shares climbed 2.8%.

News Corp's (NWS) dual-class share structure "provides outsized influence to the Murdoch family," activist investor Starboard Value said in an open shareholder letter calling for the abolition of the stock structure. News Corp shares gained 0.6%.

