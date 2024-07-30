News & Insights

Markets
JBLU

Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Retreat Late Afternoon

July 30, 2024 — 03:53 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks declined late Tuesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) each shedding 0.6%.

Redbook US same-store sales last week rose 4.5% from a year earlier after a 4.9% increase in the previous week.

In corporate news, JetBlue Airways (JBLU) said it's deferring $3 billion of capital expenditures through 2029 to improve cash flow, and the carrier posted a surprise Q2 profit. The stock jumped past 12%.

Amazon.com (AMZN) is responsible under US law for more than 400,000 hazardous products being offered on its platform by third parties and should pursue a recall of the sold items, the US Consumer Product Safety Commission said Tuesday. Amazon shares were falling 0.7%.

Vista Outdoor (VSTO) shares popped 5% after the company said Tuesday its board has started a review of potential alternatives for the company, including a possible sale of its Revelyst unit.

Procter & Gamble's (PG) core earnings rose year over year during its fiscal Q4, while revenue fell as pricing and volume gains were offset by forex headwinds. The company's shares were falling 4.9%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JBLU
AMZN
VSTO
PG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.