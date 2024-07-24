Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Retreat in Afternoon Trading

Consumer stocks were lower Wednesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) decreasing 0.1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) dropping 3.1%.

In corporate news, Tesla (TSLA) shares tumbled past 10% after its Q2 earnings fell short of market expectations, hit by lower vehicle prices and restructuring charges.

Lamb Weston (LW) shares tumbled 28%. The company guided for an annual decline in fiscal 2025 earnings on Wednesday after posting an unexpected decrease in revenue and below-forecast earnings for the fiscal Q4 amid challenging market dynamics.

AT&T's (T) Q2 earnings fell year over year while the company added more postpaid phone subscribers than expected and maintained its full-year earnings outlook. Its shares popped nearly 5%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.