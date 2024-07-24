News & Insights

Markets
TSLA

Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Retreat in Afternoon Trading

July 24, 2024 — 01:51 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were lower Wednesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) decreasing 0.1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) dropping 3.1%.

In corporate news, Tesla (TSLA) shares tumbled past 10% after its Q2 earnings fell short of market expectations, hit by lower vehicle prices and restructuring charges.

Lamb Weston (LW) shares tumbled 28%. The company guided for an annual decline in fiscal 2025 earnings on Wednesday after posting an unexpected decrease in revenue and below-forecast earnings for the fiscal Q4 amid challenging market dynamics.

AT&T's (T) Q2 earnings fell year over year while the company added more postpaid phone subscribers than expected and maintained its full-year earnings outlook. Its shares popped nearly 5%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TSLA
LW
T

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.