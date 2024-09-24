Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Mixed Premarket Tuesday

Consumer stocks were mixed premarket Tuesday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.1% lower and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently up 0.4%.

Maison Solutions (MSS) shares surged nearly 134% after the company reported it swung to a fiscal Q1 profit as sales doubled during the period.

Light & Wonder (LNW) shares were down nearly 16% after the company said it received an order from the US District Court for the District of Nevada granting Aristocrat a preliminary injunction relating to the company's Dragon Train game.

AutoZone (AZO) shares fell by nearly 4% after the company reported higher fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings per share and net sales that still missed estimates from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.