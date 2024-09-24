News & Insights

Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Mixed Premarket Tuesday

September 24, 2024

Consumer stocks were mixed premarket Tuesday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.1% lower and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently up 0.4%.

Maison Solutions (MSS) shares surged nearly 134% after the company reported it swung to a fiscal Q1 profit as sales doubled during the period.

Light & Wonder (LNW) shares were down nearly 16% after the company said it received an order from the US District Court for the District of Nevada granting Aristocrat a preliminary injunction relating to the company's Dragon Train game.

AutoZone (AZO) shares fell by nearly 4% after the company reported higher fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings per share and net sales that still missed estimates from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

