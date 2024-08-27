News & Insights

Markets
TCOM

Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Mixed Premarket Tuesday

August 27, 2024 — 09:09 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were mixed premarket Tuesday, with The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) 0.1% higher and The Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) down 0.2%.

Trip.com (TCOM) shares were up over 9% after the company reported higher Q2 non-GAAP income and net revenue.

JD.com (JD) stock was over 3% higher after the company said its board has approved a new $5 billion share repurchase program.

Gaotu Techedu (GOTU) shares were down more than 10% after the company swung to a Q2 loss of 1.65 renminbi ($0.23) per American depositary share from earnings of 0.21 renminbi a year earlier.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TCOM
JD
GOTU
XLP
XLY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.