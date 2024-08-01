News & Insights

Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Mixed Premarket Thursday

August 01, 2024 — 09:14 am EDT

Consumer stocks were mixed premarket Thursday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was down 0.1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was up 0.3% recently.

Hershey (HSY) shares were down over 3% after it reported lower Q2 adjusted earnings and net sales. The company also cut its full-year guidance for adjusted earnings per share and sales.

Pilgrim's Pride (PPC) shares advanced by over 4% after it reported higher Q2 adjusted earnings and net sales.

Anheuser-Busch Inbev (BUD) shares were up more than 2% after it reported higher Q2 underlying earnings and revenue.

