Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Mixed Premarket Friday

Consumer stocks were mixed premarket Friday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was up 0.4% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) fell by 3.8% recently.

Church & Dwight (CHD) shares declined by over 3% after saying it expects Q3 adjusted diluted earnings of $0.67 per share, well below the $0.85 forecast from analysts surveyed by Capital IQ.

Caesars Entertainment (CZR) shares were down more than 2% after saying it agreed to sell its intellectual property rights for the World Series of Poker, or WSOP, to NSUS Group for $500 million.

Post Holdings (POST) shares were 0.4% lower after it reported fiscal Q3 sales of $1.95 billion, up from $1.86 billion a year earlier but short the $2 billion forecast from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

