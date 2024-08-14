Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Mixed in Late Afternoon Trading

Consumer stocks were mixed late Wednesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.5% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) down 0.5%.

In corporate news, Brinker International (EAT) shares tumbled 10%. The company on Wednesday forecast a fiscal 2025 earnings outlook range that missed Wall Street's estimates at the midpoint after its Q4 bottom line didn't rise as much as expected.

Upbound's (UPBD) Acima units are facing a lawsuit filed Wednesday by New York Attorney General Letitia James over an alleged violation of the state's rent-to-own law. Upbound shares dropped 3.4%.

Kellanova (K) shares jumped 7.6% after it agreed to be acquired by Mars in an all-cash deal worth $35.9 billion, including assumed net leverage.

Performance Food (PFGC) shares popped 8% after the firm said it agreed to buy Cheney Bros for $2.1 billion in cash, while its fiscal Q4 earnings rose more than expected even as revenue missed estimates.

