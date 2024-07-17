Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Mixed in Late Afternoon Trading

Consumer stocks were mixed in late Wednesday afternoon trading, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) adding 1.3% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) shedding 1.7%.

In corporate news, Winmark (WINA) shares fell 2.1% after reporting flat earnings in Q2 and a decline in revenue from a year ago.

VF (VFC) shares jumped 13% after the company said it agreed to sell its Supreme brand to EssilorLuxottica for $1.5 billion in cash.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT) shares tumbled 7.2% after its Q2 results missed estimates amid a decline in volumes across key business segments.

Five Below (FIVE) shares sank 25% after CEO Joel Anderson stepped down from his roles of president and CEO, and the firm also lowered its fiscal Q2 guidance. Several analysts, including from Morgan Stanley and Citigroup, downgraded the stock.

